How Shonda Rhimes rewrote the rules of television

Through her groundbreaking work in television, Shonda Rhimes has become a cultural icon in America. Known for creating compelling narratives and diverse characters, she has reshaped the landscape of American TV. Her influence extends beyond entertainment, impacting social conversations and inspiring many. As the world celebrates Rhimes, here's looking at how she achieved this, focusing on her career milestones and contributions to the industry.

Medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy' revolutionized TV Created by Rhimes, Grey's Anatomy premiered in 2005 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The show introduced a myriad of diverse characters and tackled complex social issues, setting it apart from other medical dramas. Its success demonstrated the demand for inclusive storytelling on mainstream television. And, to date, Grey's Anatomy remains one of the longest-running scripted primetime shows in history.

Representation Pioneering diversity on-screen Rhimes has always been lauded for her dedication to diversity, both on-screen and behind the scenes. Her shows are driven by fierce female leads and characters of different races, defying the conventional casting trends. Not only did this widen the representation, but it also struck a chord with audiences looking for relatable stories. Rhimes upped the ante for Hollywood productions by prioritizing inclusivity.

Political thriller Expanding influence with 'Scandal' With Scandal, Rhimes widened her reign by launching a political thriller revolving around Olivia Pope, played by Kerry Washington. It premiered in 2012 and was one of the first network dramas fronted by an African-American woman in nearly four decades. The show, which became a cultural phenomenon, proved Rhimes's knack of weaving engrossing stories that reel viewers in while tackling pertinent social issues.