Why 'Schitt's Creek' feels like every small town you know
By Vinita Jain
Jul 24, 2025
11:22 am
What's the story

Popular television series, Schitt's Creek gives us a hilarious yet real take on small-town life. The show beautifully captures the spirit of community living, with all the challenges and charms it comes with. From its characters to its story arcs, it gives us a peek into how things work in such close-knit spaces. Here's what Schitt's Creek gets right about small-town life, from community spirit to personal relationships.

Togetherness

Community spirit shines bright

One of the best things about Schitt's Creek is how it captures strong community bonds. In small towns, everyone knows each other so well that they come together to help each other in times of need. The show's residents rally around each other for events or crises, demonstrating how a deep sense of belonging can be found in such places.

Economic pulse

Local businesses as lifelines

In Schitt's Creek, local businesses are the heart of the small-town economy and social life. From being mere places of commerce, they're where people meet, the backbone of the community's social structure. The show skillfully illustrates how these businesses not only propel the local economy but also contribute to a sense of identity and belonging among residents. They provide essential services that keep daily life afloat.

Interpersonal dynamics

Personal relationships take center stage

In Schitt's Creek, personal relationships take center stage. Small towns are known to bring people closer, given their size and location. The creators of the show do a fantastic job of showing how these relationships can be both a blessing and a nightmare. From nosy neighbors to friends who aren't friends, the show reflects real-life dynamics where everyone knows everyone else's business.

Everyday living

Simplicity in daily life

Another thing that Schitt's Creek gets right about small-town living is the simplicity of daily life. With urban distractions absent, residents tend to focus on simple things such as spending time with family or taking part in community events. This slow pace yields more meaningful interactions and experiences from the town setting.