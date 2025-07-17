Promo: Ajay Devgn promises comic chaos on Kapil's Netflix show

The upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 will feature the cast of Son of Sardaar 2. A promo was released on Thursday, which shows host Kapil Sharma asking actor Ajay Devgn why he seems serious on comedy shows despite starring in comedies like Golmaal and Dhamaal. To this, Devgn quips, "I earn my paycheck from the films I do. When I show up here, you are the one cashing in!"

Versatile actor 'Learned from Sidhu paaji...': Devgn on his versatility In the promo, Sharma praises Devgn for his ability to excel in every genre, including action and comedy. To this, Devgn jokingly says that he has learned it from Navjot Singh Sidhu. He further pointed out how Sidhu has an active presence in politics, cricket, and on Sharma's comedy show.

Twitter Post 'This funnyvaar..' This funnyvaar @ajaydevgn rocks, Kapil shocks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zo8ui8mhlS — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 17, 2025

Emotional moment Ravi Kishan gets emotional talking about his wife As per the promo, Ravi Kishan will bring a moment of pure emotion to the episode by sharing a touching story about his wife. He revealed that he loves to touch her feet every night, but she never lets him do it. However, he tries to do so whenever she is sleeping. When asked why he does this, his reply was, " She's my co-partner during my sad time. When I had nothing, she didn't leave me."