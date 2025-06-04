What's the story

Getting replaced in a film can be tough, especially when it happens because of star power. Siddharth Nigam, a well-known television actor, was replaced by Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman in the movie Azaad.

Nigam's mother made this revelation during an interview with Instant Bollywood. She expressed her disappointment over the decision, saying it hurt as a mother to see her son being replaced by star kids.

The film also starred Rasha Thadani, Raveena Tandon's daughter.