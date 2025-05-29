Yash teams up with 'Mad Max' stunt legend for 'Ramayana'
The much-anticipated Indian film, Ramayana, is now rolling at full speed.
Actor-producer Yash, who will portray Ravana in the epic saga, has started shooting for massive action sequences under the guidance of Hollywood's famed stunt director Guy Norris.
Known for his work on Mad Max: Fury Road and The Suicide Squad, Norris is presently in India to choreograph these high-octane scenes.
The actor's dedication
Yash's intense preparation for the 'Ramayana' role
Yash, renowned for his meticulous approach to acting, is reportedly going to film for Ramayana Part 1 for around 60-70 days.
The very first official pictures from the set show him in peak physical form—muscular and intense. This look suggests a grittier, more physically dominant portrayal of Ravana.
The film is being helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations.
Rocking Star #Yash and Mad Max Stunt Director Guy #Norris Shoot Massive Action Sequences for #Ramayana
Norris is currently in India choreographing elaborate, high-octane action sequences tailored for the scale of Ramayana
Star-studded film
'Ramayana' features an ensemble cast
The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita.
Sunny Deol will be seen as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey will play Laxman, and Lara Dutta will play Kaikeyi.
Several other popular names are likely to join the cast, making it one of the most star-studded mythological films of India.
The film is designed to be a multi-part series, with Ramayana Part 1 set for release on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027.