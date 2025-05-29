What's the story

The much-anticipated Indian film, Ramayana, is now rolling at full speed.

Actor-producer Yash, who will portray Ravana in the epic saga, has started shooting for massive action sequences under the guidance of Hollywood's famed stunt director Guy Norris.

Known for his work on Mad Max: Fury Road and The Suicide Squad, Norris is presently in India to choreograph these high-octane scenes.