What's the story

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, one of the most successful actor-director duos in Hindi cinema, opened up about the class divide in Bollywood during a 2014 interview.

The duo discussed how critics used to label their films, like Golmaal, to be "trash cinema," but later sought collaborations with Shetty.

Despite facing criticism, Shetty humorously compared himself to Amitabh Bachchan's character from Deewar, content with making films for his audience.