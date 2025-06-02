Women's Emerging Asia Cup postponed due to health concerns: Details
What's the story
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the indefinite postponement of the 2025 Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup.
The tournament was scheduled to begin on June 6 in Sri Lanka, but "adverse weather conditions and health concerns" have forced this decision.
Sri Lanka Cricket Board President Shammi Silva had requested the postponement due to these issues.
Here are further details.
Future plans
Commitment to women's cricket development
In a letter, SLC president Silva stated the tournament has postponed with concerns over the spread of Chikungunya in the region.
Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi, the Asian Cricket Council president, emphasized the importance of this tournament in developing women's cricket in Asia.
He assured that they are committed to providing young women cricketers with a safe and competitive platform.
The ACC will announce new schedule for the tournament soon.
Past events
India won inaugural tournament
The first edition of the ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup was held in Hong Kong in 2023.
India A emerged as the champions by defeating Bangladesh A by 31 runs in the final.
The tournament saw participation from several teams including Pakistan A, Sri Lanka A, United Arab Emirates, Nepal, hosts Hong Kong and Malaysia.