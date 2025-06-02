IPL 2025 final, RCB vs PBKS: Narendra Modi Stadium stats
What's the story
The 2025 Indian Premier League final will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings on June 3, 2025.
The much-anticipated clash will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the home ground of Gujarat Titans.
Both teams are eyeing their maiden title, promising an exciting contest.
Let us take a look at the pitch report and other important stats for this stadium.
Pitch details
Pitch report and average score
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is made of both red and black soil.
The red-soil pitch provides good bounce, making it easier to play shots, whereas the black-soil deck offers moderate bounce but assists spinners.
Notably, the average score for the first innings here is 177. This suggests a high-scoring match could be on the cards once again.
Weather conditions
Weather forecast for IPL 2025 final
According to AccuWeather, Ahmedabad will witness a hot yet cloudy day on June 3.
The maximum temperature could go up to 38 degrees Celsius while the minimum is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius.
There is a 62% chance of rain during the match, which could affect play but hopefully won't be too disruptive.
Unlike Qualifier 2, the final has a reserve day in case rain plays spoilsport.
Team stats
Team performance at Narendra Modi Stadium
As per ESPNcricinfo, PBKS have played seven matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium, winning four and losing two with one tie. Their highest score here is 243 runs.
Meanwhile, RCB have played six matches here, winning three and losing as many. Their best score on this ground is 206 runs.
The teams' past performances suggest a closely contested final in IPL 2025.
Statistics
Notable stats on this ground
A total of 43 IPL matches have been played at this stadium. Teams batting first have won 21 times while those batting second have won 22 times.
The highest score here is held by PBKS (243/5 vs GT, 2025) while the lowest is by GT (89 vs DC, 2024).
Shubman Gill holds the record for the highest individual score on this ground with an innings of 129 against MI in 2023.
Information
200-plus scores galore in Ahmedabad
As per Cricbuzz, Qualifier 2 saw MI recording the 10th score of 200+ runs in Ahmedabad in IPL 2025. PBKS topped it up by chasing the score down. Notably, the 2023 Pakistan Super League witnessed 12 such scores in Rawalpindi.