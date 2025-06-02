What's the story

The 2025 Indian Premier League final will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings on June 3, 2025.

The much-anticipated clash will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the home ground of Gujarat Titans.

Both teams are eyeing their maiden title, promising an exciting contest.

Let us take a look at the pitch report and other important stats for this stadium.