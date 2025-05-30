What's the story

Punjab Kings (PBKS) faced a crushing defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

However, despite this major setback, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer remains optimistic about his team's future.

Punjab were playing in the IPL playoffs for the first time since 2014, and they faced an eight-wicket defeat by Rajat Patidar's RCB on a spicy pitch in Mullanpur.

Notably, PBKS were folded for 101 while batting first.