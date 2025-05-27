What's the story

Lucknow Super Giants's Mitchell Marsh brought an end to his incredible IPL 2025 campaign with another blistering half-century.

He hammered a 37-ball 67, which helped LSG reach 227/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow.

The Australian all-rounder finished with 627 runs, the most for an LSG batter in an IPL season. His tally included 7 fifty-plus scores.

