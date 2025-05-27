IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh finishes season with record-breaking knock
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants's Mitchell Marsh brought an end to his incredible IPL 2025 campaign with another blistering half-century.
He hammered a 37-ball 67, which helped LSG reach 227/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow.
The Australian all-rounder finished with 627 runs, the most for an LSG batter in an IPL season. His tally included 7 fifty-plus scores.
Here are the key stats.
Knock
Marsh's impactful knock in Lucknow
As has been the case, Marsh played another impactful knock, this time against the Royal Challengers.
After losing his opening partner Matthew Breetzke early, the Aussie batter joined forces with Rishabh Pant.
Marsh, who took some to settle down, broke loose folowing the Powerplay. He added a century stand with Pant before falling to Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Marsh eventually slammed a 37-ball 67 (4 fours and 5 sixes).
Record-breaking feat
Most runs for LSG in a season
Marsh was on a roll in the 2025 IPL season. He now has the most runs for an LSG player in an IPL season.
The Aussie batter surpassed KL Rahul's previous record of 616 runs in 2022.
Marsh, who played as a specialist batter, racked up 627 runs from 13 games at an average of 48.23. His strike rate read 163.70.
Notably, Marsh is one of only two overseas players with a century in IPL 2025 so far.
Information
Marsh shines in IPL 2025
Before 2025, Marsh's IPL career was plagued by injuries. As per Cricbuzz, he played only 36 innings between 2010 and 2024, scoring 665 runs at 19.55 (SR: 127.63). Notably, the 2025 season alone saw him overtake this tally.