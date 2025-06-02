What's the story

All eyes will be on Royal Challengers Bengaluru talisman Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League 2025 final.

RCB and Punjab Kings face each other in the coveted summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Tuesday.

Kohli, who has had a solid IPL season, is set to feature in his 4th IPL final.

We decode his stats in IPL finals.