How has Virat Kohli fared in IPL finals? Decoding stats
All eyes will be on Royal Challengers Bengaluru talisman Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League 2025 final.
RCB and Punjab Kings face each other in the coveted summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Tuesday.
Kohli, who has had a solid IPL season, is set to feature in his 4th IPL final.
We decode his stats in IPL finals.
RCB are aiming to lift their maiden IPL trophy. They reached the IPL 2025 final after beating PBKS in Qualifier 1.
Before that, RCB finished 2nd in the 10-team standings behind PBKS, who too reached the final after winning their IPL Qualifier 2 contest against Mumbai Indians.
Kohli, who is the IPL's top scorer, would be keen to be amongst the runs against Punjab.
2009
Kohli scored 7 runs in IPL 2009 final
RCB reached their maiden IPL final in 2009 - the tournament's 2nd edition. However, they suffered a 6-run defeat against Deccan Chargers.
Deccan managed 143/6 in 20 overs at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. In response, RCB failed to get past Deccan's score, managing 137/9.
Kohli scored only 7 runs from 8 balls. He was dismissed by the late Andrew Symonds.
2011
35 runs versus CSK in IPL 2011 final
RCB reached the final again in the 2011 season - the tournament's 4th edition. However, they suffered a 58-run defeat versus Chennai Super Kings.
CSK scored 205/5 in 20 overs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
In response, RCB were restricted to 147/8. Kohli, who came to bat at number three, scored 35 runs from 32 balls. He hit one four and a six.
2016
54 runs versus SRH in IPL 2016 final
RCB reached their 3rd final in the 2016 campaign - the tournament's 9th edition. However, they suffered a defeat in the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Batting first, SRH posted 208/7 in Bengaluru. In response, RCB managed 200/7, losing by 8 runs.
Kohli, who had a record-breaking campaign, smashed a 35-ball 54 (4s: 5, 6s: 2). He added 114 runs alongside Chris Gayle (1st wicket).
An average of 32 in IPL finals for Kohli
Across three IPL finals, Kohli has scored 96 runs at an average of 32. He owns 1 fifty with his strike rate being 128, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has hit 7 fours and 3 sixes.
How has Kohli performed versus PBKS in the IPL?
Kohli has been a run machine against PBKS. As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns a tally of 1,116 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 133.01.
He has one century and six fifties to his name with the best score being a brilliant 113.
PBKS and RCB have already met thrice this season with Kohli scoring 1, 74* and 12.
Kohli's crunch IPL numbers and performance this season
Overall in the IPL, Kohli has bagged 8,618 runs from 266 matches (258 innings) at an average of 39.53.
In addition to 63 fifties, he has clobbered 8 tons. His strike rate is 132.91. Meanwhile, the 36-year-old has bagged 614 runs from 14 matches at 55.81 in 2025.
He has smashed 8 fifties with his strike rate being in excess of 146.