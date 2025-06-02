What's the story

Punjab Kings became the second finalists of IPL 2025 after beating Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The Kings won Qualifier 2 by chasing down 204, with Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera playing impactful knocks.

Earlier, the likes of Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Nehal Wadhera shone for MI.

PBKS, who have reached their second IPL final, will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru.