PBKS beat MI to reach their second IPL final: Stats
What's the story
Punjab Kings became the second finalists of IPL 2025 after beating Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
The Kings won Qualifier 2 by chasing down 204, with Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera playing impactful knocks.
Earlier, the likes of Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Nehal Wadhera shone for MI.
PBKS, who have reached their second IPL final, will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
MI innings
How MI's innings panned out
MI had a steady start after they were invited to bat. They lost Rohit Sharma early as he was outfoxed by Marcus Stoinis.
However, Jonny Bairstow and Tilak added a 51-run stand. The latter was eventually joined by Suryakumar, who played another blazing knock.
Naman Dhir's 18-ball 37 later powered MI to 203/6 in 20 overs. Azmatullah Omarzai took two wickets.
Suryakumar
Another blazing knock from Suryakumar
Suryakumar entered the field after Bairstow and Tilak laid a solid platform.
The MI dasher added 72 runs with Tilak to further fuel MI's innings. His knock included a couple of sixes against Yuzvendra Chahal.
Suryakumar was eventually dismissed by Chahal, being caught at mid-wicket. He slammed a 44 off 26 balls, a knock studded with 4 fours and 3 sixes.
Information
Chahal has dismissed Suryakumar four times
As per ESPNcricinfo, across 13 IPL innings, Chahal has dismissed Suryakumar four times. SKY has scored 116 runs in this rivalry from 88 balls, striking at 131.81. He has faced 35 dot balls and averages 29.
Record
Suryakumar shatters de Villiers's massive record
Suryakumar has broken the long-standing record set by AB de Villiers in 2016.
With his 15th against PBKS, Suryakumar surpassed de Villiers's record for most runs by a non-opener in a single IPL season.
As per ESPNcricinfo, de Villiers had scored 687 runs in 16 innings for RCB in IPL 2016, including a century and six fifties.
Information
More feats for SKY
Suryakumar also completed 700 runs in IPL 2025. As per Cricbuzz, he became the 12th batter with this feat in an IPL season. SKY is also the first to score 700 runs in a season without opening even once.
Information
Stoinis strikes early!
As mentioned, PBKS threw a surprise by calling Stoinis to bowl in the Powerplay. Although he was expensive, the move resulted in Rohit's dismissal. As per Cricbuzz, Stoinis took his first wicket in 13.3 overs in IPL 2025.
Partnership
Iyer, Wadhera take charge for PBKS
PBKS also suffered an early blow in the form of Prabhsimran Singh (6).
Priyansh Arya (20) and Josh Inglis (38) propelled them past 50 in the Powerplay thereafter. However, PBKS were down to 72/3 with the duo's dismissals.
Iyer and Wadhera paired up to get PBKS past 150. They added 84 runs.
Although the latter departed, Iyer's brilliant fifty did it for PBKS.
Final
PBKS reach their second IPL final
As mentioned, PBKS reached their second final in IPL history. They were the runners-up in 2014, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders.
Only on one other occasion have PBKS qualified for the playoffs. They finished as the semi-finalists in the inaugural season (2008).
In 2025, PBKS lost Qualifier 1 to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They will face the same opposition in the final.
Information
First captain with this feat
It is worth noting that Shreyas Iyer is the first-ever player to lead three different sides to IPL finals. KKR became the IPL 2024 champions under him, whereas Delhi Capitals were the IPL 2020 runners-up with Iyer at the helm.
Knock
Match-winning knock from Iyer
PBKS were down to 72/3, with the required run-rate soaring. Iyer picked his bowlers after he was at 19 (15).
He hammered Reece Topley for three successive sixes, turning the tide.
The dismissals of Wadhera and Shashank Singh followed, but Iyer dispatched even searing yorkers from Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah to boundaries.
Iyer slammed a brilliant 41-ball 87* (5 fours and 8 sixes).
Information
Most sixes by a PBKS batter in an IPL season
Iyer attained another feat in the match. As per Cricbuzz, Iyer now has the most sixes by a PBKS batter in an IPL season (39). He went past Glenn Maxwell, who slammed 36 maximums for the Kings in 2014.
Stats
Other notable stats from the match
As per Cricbuzz, PBKS registered the highest successful run-chase in IPL playoffs/knockouts.
This was also the first instance of a side chasing down 200-plus runs against MI in IPL history.
Bumrah bagged figures worth 4-0-40-0, the second time he went wicketless in IPL 2025.
PBKS became the first side with a 200-plus score in an IPL playoff/knockout without an individual 50-plus score.