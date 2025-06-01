IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav shatters AB de Villiers's massive record
What's the story
Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav has broken a long-standing record set by AB de Villiers in 2016.
With his 15th run against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2, Suryakumar surpassed de Villiers's record for most runs by a non-opener in a single IPL season.
Notably, the ongoing match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, will determine which team takes on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final.
Here we decode SKY's stats.
Season stats
Suryakumar's impressive performance this season
As per ESPNcricinfo, de Villiers had scored 687 runs in 16 innings for RCB in IPL 2016, including a century and six fifties.
Suryakumar went past his tally in 16 innings at an average of 60-plus and a strike rate of 167.83.
His tally includes five fifties with a top score of an unbeaten 73.
Rishabh Pant (684 runs in 2018) is the only other non-opener with 650-plus runs in a season.
Record chase
Can Suryakumar get the Orange Cap?
Meanwhile, SKY is also in line to surpass Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans as the highest run-getter of the season.
Sudharsan leads the chart with 759 runs in 15 matches.
If MI beat PBKS and qualify for the final, Suryakumar will have another opportunity to break Sudharsan's record.
Notably, no other MI batter has scored over 650 runs in a single IPL season.
T20 milestone
Suryakumar's record-breaking T20 scores
In the Eliminator against Gujarat Titans, Suryakumar scored a valuable 33 off just 20 balls, including one boundary and 3 sixes.
This was his 15th score of 25 or more this season, setting a new T20 record for most such scores in a single tournament.
No other batter has even managed to get 14 such scores in a season.