IPL 2025: Will rain play spoilsport in GT-MI Eliminator?
What's the story
The IPL 2025 Eliminator between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) is scheduled for Friday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
However, the match is under threat of rain, with a nearly 59% chance of precipitation predicted in Chandigarh on the match day.
The temperature will be between 33°C and 26°C with humidity around 41% and wind speed at about 10km/h.
Weather outlook
Weather forecast for Mullanpur on match day
The weather in Mullanpur is expected to be partly cloudy but rain is not likely to interfere with the IPL 2025 Eliminator between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.
As per Accuweather, wind speed on match day will be around 11-13km/h while temperature will range from a comfortable 25 degrees Celsius to a warm 35 degrees Celsius.
Humidity levels are expected to hover around 43-54%.
Rule clarification
IPL rules for rain-affected matches
If the Eliminator match is abandoned due to rain and no result is possible, the team that finished higher in the league stage points table will advance.
In this case, Gujarat Titans (3rd place) will move on while Mumbai Indians (4th place) will be eliminated without any play.
This rule could have major implications if rain disrupts or washes out today's match.
Notably, the game will be given an additional 120 minutes to conclude if rain delays the proceedings.
Information
Winner to meet PBKS
Notably, the winner of the Eliminator will qualify for the second qualifier, where they will meet Punjab Kings (PBKS), at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on June 1. Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru(RCB) have already made it to the final by beating PBKS in Qualifier 1.
XIs
Probable XIs and impact subs
GT (Probable XI): Shubman Gill (captain), Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.
MI (Probable XI): Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma, Charith Aslanka, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Naman Dheer, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah.
Impact subs: Sai Sudharsan (GT) and Karn Sharma (MI).