What's the story

The IPL 2025 Eliminator between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) is scheduled for Friday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

However, the match is under threat of rain, with a nearly 59% chance of precipitation predicted in Chandigarh on the match day.

The temperature will be between 33°C and 26°C with humidity around 41% and wind speed at about 10km/h.