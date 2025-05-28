What's the story

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has criticized Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant for withdrawing a non-striker run-out appeal during the final league match of IPL 2025.

The incident took place as Royal Challengers Bengaluru were chasing 228 in Lucknow.

In the 17th over, LSG's Digvesh Rathi attempted to run out RCB skipper Jitesh Sharma at the non-striker's end, but the third umpire ruled Jitesh not-out.

Subsequently, Rishabh Pant withdrew the appeal.