IPL : Ashwin slams Rishabh Pant for withdrawing non-striker run-out appeal
What's the story
Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has criticized Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant for withdrawing a non-striker run-out appeal during the final league match of IPL 2025.
The incident took place as Royal Challengers Bengaluru were chasing 228 in Lucknow.
In the 17th over, LSG's Digvesh Rathi attempted to run out RCB skipper Jitesh Sharma at the non-striker's end, but the third umpire ruled Jitesh not-out.
Subsequently, Rishabh Pant withdrew the appeal.
'A humiliation,' says Ashwin
Ashwin, who is known to run Jos Buttler out in a similar manner in IPL 2019, slammed Pant for withdrawing Rathi's appeal.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said that by doing so, Pant had "humiliated" Rathi and left him "scarred."
"But just imagine Digvesh Rathi is your son, and his captain has criticised his decision in front of crores of people. It's actually gone over the board. Because a captain's job is actually to back a player," added Ashwin.
Personal anecdote
Ashwin recalls his own experience with non-striker's end run-outs
Ashwin recalled his own experience of being involved in a non-striker's end run-out during IPL 2019.
"After the incident between me and Buttler happened, I talked with Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer when I was Kings XI Punjab captain. He said, 'We will not run anybody out at the non-striker end, will you also hold up your end of that bargain?' I said no.
Ashwin highlighted how he had to follow the team's decision upon joining DC.
Defense
Ashwin defends bowlers and questions sportsmanship
Ashwin went on to defend the bowlers, saying they should not be made to feel small for doing their job.
He also questioned the notion of sportsmanship associated with withdrawing appeals at the non-striker's end.
The former India spinner said that a batsman stepping out of his crease gives the bowler an opportunity to get him out.
He added that this is not about rules but about giving every player a fair chance on the field.
Dismissal
Why Jitesh wasn't given out
Digvesh had already ran non-striker Jitesh out before Pant withdrew the appeal. However, the RCB skipper wasn't given out.
While Jitesh fell short of his crease, Rathi had completed his full bowling action before running him out.
Notably, MCC's Law 38.3.1 states: "At any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out."