Presenting highest ODI totals without an individual hundred
England have set a new world record for the highest ODI total without an individual century.
The team scored 400/8 in the opening ODI against West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Thursday.
Jacob Bethell top scored for the team, hammering 82 runs off just 53 balls.
As WI were folded for 162 in response, England secured their second-largest ODI win in terms of runs (238).
Here we decode the highest ODI totals without an individual century.
#3
369/6 - South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2017
South Africa's top-order batters were on a roll in the 2017 East London ODI versus visitors Bangladesh.
Openers Temba Bavuma (48) and Quinton de Kock (73) added 119 runs before skipper Faf du Plessis (91) and Aiden Markram (66) took over.
Notably, du Plessis missed out on his ton as he was retired hurt midway. Nevertheless, SA posted 369/6 while batting first before restricting the Tigers to 169/10.
#2
392/6 - South Africa vs Pakistan, 2007
The previous record was held by South Africa with a score of 392/6 against Pakistan in Centurion back in 2007.
Openers AB de Villiers (67) and Graeme Smith (72) got SA off to a flier, adding 140 runs.
While Jacques Kallis (88*) missed out on a ton, Mark Boucher's 38-ball 78 powered SA toward the end.
In response, Pakistan could only manage 228/10 in 46.4 overs.
#1
400/8 - England vs West Indies, 2025
As mentioned, England's 400/8 in the aforementioned Edgbaston game against WI tops this list.
Jacob Bethell starred with the bat, scoring 82 runs off 53 balls.
In fact, each of England's top seven batters scored over 30 runs, a first in ODI history.
Jamie Smith (37), Ben Duckett (60), Joe Root (57), Harry Brook (58), Jos Buttler (37), and Will Jacks (39) also powered them.
West Indies were bowled out for just 162 runs in response.