What's the story

England have set a new world record for the highest ODI total without an individual century.

The team scored 400/8 in the opening ODI against West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Thursday.

Jacob Bethell top scored for the team, hammering 82 runs off just 53 balls.

As WI were folded for 162 in response, England secured their second-largest ODI win in terms of runs (238).

Here we decode the highest ODI totals without an individual century.