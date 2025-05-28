Teams with most away league wins in an IPL season
Royal Challengers Bengaluru reached Qualifier 1 after beating Lucknow Super Giants in the final IPL 2025 league encounter.
RCB chased down a record 228, with Virat Kohli and Jitesh Sharma playing impactful knocks.
Notably, RCB recorded the highest successful run-chase in T20 history.
They became the first side to win all seven of their away (home of opposition) league games in an IPL season.
#1
RCB: 7 wins in 7 games, 2025
As mentioned, RCB are the first franchise to win all seven of their away games in an IPL season (league phase).
They beat Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and lastly LSG away from home.
Overall, RCB finished second in the IPL 2025 standings with nine wins from 14 games (NRR: +0.301).
#2
KKR: 7 wins in 8 games, 2012
According to Cricbuzz, KKR won seven of their eight away matches in IPL 2012.
Their only defeat came to Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in their season's second encounter.
Notably, the Knight Riders went on to win their maiden IPL title, under Gautam Gambhir's leadership.
They defeated defending champions CSK in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
#3
MI: 7 wins in 8 games, 2012
In the same season, Mumbai Indians were also on a roll. They beat several oppositions away from home.
MI, who went on to become the IPL champions a year later, won seven away encounters in 2012.
Their only defeat came to Delhi Daredevils (now Delh Capitals) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
MI eventually lost the Eliminator to CSK.