As mentioned, RCB are the first franchise to win all seven of their away games in an IPL season (league phase).

They beat Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and lastly LSG away from home.

Overall, RCB finished second in the IPL 2025 standings with nine wins from 14 games (NRR: +0.301).