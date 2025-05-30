Presenting England's biggest ODI triumphs over West Indies (by runs)
What's the story
England's cricket team has a long history of dominating its opponents in ODI cricket.
The team's recent 238-run victory over West Indies in the opening ODI at Edgbaston is just the latest addition to its list of massive wins.
It was a one-sided affair as the visitors were outplayed across all departments.
Here we look at England's biggest ODI victories over West Indies in terms of runs.
#3
124-run victory in Bristol, 2017
In a brutal display of batting prowess, England defeated WI by 124 runs in the 2017 Bristol ODI.
England posted a massive total of 369/9 with Moeen Ali scoring an explosive 102 off 57 balls.
Joe Root (84) and Ben Stokes (73) also contributed with 50-plus scores before Moeen's fireworks toward the end.
The Caribbean team failed to chase down the mammoth target, having been folded for 245.
Chris Gayle's fighting 78-ball 94 went in vain.
#2
186-run victory in Bridgetown, 2017
In another match of the 2017 ODI series, England defeated WI by 186 runs in Bridgetown.
After losing Jason Roy (17) early, England were powered by centurions Root (101) and Alex Hales (110), who recorded a double-century stand.
However, a collapse meant the hosts went from 219/1 to 328/10. Alzarri Joseph took a four-fer.
WI were bundled out for 142 in response as Jonathan Carter (46) was their only batter with a 25-plus score.
#1
238-run victory in Birmingham, 2025
England's 238-run win in the aforementioned Edgbaston game tops this list.
Jacob Bethell starred with the bat, scoring 82 runs off 53 balls.
In fact, each of England's top seven batters scored over 30 runs, a first in ODI history.
Jamie Smith (37), Ben Duckett (60), Root (57), Harry Brook (58), Jos Buttler (37), and Will Jacks (39) also powered them.
England posted a total of 400/8 and then bowled out the West Indies for just 162 runs in response.