Karun Nair slams century for India A versus England Lions
By Rajdeep Saha
May 30, 2025 08:57 pm
What's the story
Karun Nair hit a splendid century for India A in their first match of the two-game unoffical Test tour against England Lions at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, on Friday.
Nair, who was earlier included in India's squad for the upcoming 5-match series against England, has warmed up nicely with a sturdy knock.
He reached his century in the 60th over.
Knock
A majestic 181-run stand alongside Sarfaraz
Nair came to bat early on for India A after the dismissal of Abhimanyu Easwaran (12/1).
After sharing 39 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nair and Sarfaraz Khan floored England Lions before the latter got out.
Nair and Sarfaraz added 181 runs for the 3rd wicket. Sarfaraz got dismissed in the 3rd session.
It has been a knock of substance from Nair's blade.