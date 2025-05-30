Iga Swiatek maintains 24-match winning streak at French Open: Stats
What's the story
Iga Swiatek has reached the 4th round of the 2025 French Open by beating Jaqueline Cristian in straight sets on Friday.
Swiatek beat Cristian 6-2, 7-5. The match at Court Suzanne Lenglen saw defending champion Swiatek win her 24th match on the trot at Roland Garros.
Swiatek won each of the last three women's singles title here in Paris.
Here are further details.
Slams
38-2 win-loss record at Roland Garros
Swiatek, who is a four-time winner of the Roland Garros crown, has extended her win-loss tally here to 38-2.
She has now reached the 4th round or more in Paris for the 7th successive season.
Overall, Swiatek has raced to a win-loss record of 91-19 at Grand Slams.
She is chasing a 6th Slam title, including 5 at Roland Garros.
Match stats
Jaqueline vs Swiatek: A look at the match stats
Jaqueline fired one ace compared to none from Swiatek. However, the former committed three double faults to Swiatek's none.
Swiatek had a 75% win on the 1st serve and a 69% win on the 2nd.
Swiatek converted 3/7 break points. Swiatek clocked 20 winners and had 21 unforced errors to Jaqueline's 27.
Records
Records made by Swiatek
As per Opta, Swiatek (38-2) has become the player with the most women's singles main draw wins at the French Open in the Open Era after their first 40 matches, equalling legend Chris Evert.
Swiatek is now the 6th player in the Open Era to make women's singles R16 at Roland Garros in all their first 7 MD appearances at the event.
Do you know?
Swiatek is following Evert and Seles' footsteps
Only, Chris Evert (29, 1974-1981) and Monica Seles (25, 1990-1996) have won more consecutive women's singles main draw matches at Roland Garros than Swiatek in the Open Era (24, since 2022).
Win!
