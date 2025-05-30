What's the story

Iga Swiatek has reached the 4th round of the 2025 French Open by beating Jaqueline Cristian in straight sets on Friday.

Swiatek beat Cristian 6-2, 7-5. The match at Court Suzanne Lenglen saw defending champion Swiatek win her 24th match on the trot at Roland Garros.

Swiatek won each of the last three women's singles title here in Paris.

Here are further details.