Aryna Sabalenka reaches 4th round at 2025 French Open: Stats
What's the story
Aryna Sabalenka has reached the 4th round of the 2025 French Open.
Sabalenka, who is seeking a first Roland Garros crown, overcame Olga Danilovic in straight sets. She won the match 6-2, 6-3.
Sabalenka claimed a solid win at Court Phillipe-Chatrier on Friday. Earlier, she overcame Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round and Jil Teichmann in the 2nd round.
Here's more.
Information
Sabalenka has won a tour-leading three titles this year
Sabalenka, who is the reigning US Open champion, owns a tour-leading three titles this year, including her third Madrid Open crown last month. She owns a 37-6 win-loss record in 2025 on the WTA Tour.
Numbers
19-7 win-loss record at Roland Garros
With this win, Sabalenka owns a 19-7 win-loss record at Roland Garros.
She is a one-time semi-finalist and a one-time quarter-finalist here in Paris.
Overall, the three-time Grand Slam winner has raced to a win-loss record of 86-24.
Meanwhile, Sabalenka now owns a 2-0 win-loss record over Danilovic on the WTA Tour. Before this, Sabalenka beat the latter at 2018 Madrid Open.
Match
Sabalenka vs Danilovic: A look at the match stats
Both players fired one ace each. However, Danilovic committed six double faults compared to Sabalenka's none.
Sabalenka had a 65% win on the 1st serve and a 55% win on the 2nd. She converted 5/9 break points.
Sabalenka fired 17 winners to her opponent's 18. Danilovic had 26 unforced errors compared to Sabalenka's 15.
Service points won by Sabalenka were 35/58.
Records
Unique records for top seed Sabalenka
Sabalenka has conceded 10 games en route to the women's singles R16 at Roland Garros. As per Opta, it is Sabalenka's second-fewest amount of games dropped en route to a Grand Slam R16 after last year's Australian Open (six).
Since the start of the 2020 season, only Iga Swiatek (16) has reached more women's singles R16 at Grand Slam events more than Sabalenka (14).