Aryna Sabalenka has reached the 4th round of the 2025 French Open.

Sabalenka, who is seeking a first Roland Garros crown, overcame Olga Danilovic in straight sets. She won the match 6-2, 6-3.

Sabalenka claimed a solid win at Court Phillipe-Chatrier on Friday. Earlier, she overcame Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round and Jil Teichmann in the 2nd round.

