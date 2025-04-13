Billie Jean King Cup: India defeat South Korea, reach playoffs
What's the story
India have made it to the playoffs of the prestigious tennis tournament, the Billie Jean King Cup.
The team secured the feat by defeating South Korea 2-1 in their final Asia-Oceania Group 1 match.
Notably, this marks only the second time India have reached this stage, the first being in 2020.
New Zealand finished at the top of the tournament after a 2-1 win over Hong Kong, China in their last fixture.
Star performer
Shrivalli Bhamidipaty shines in Billie Jean King Cup debut
Shrivalli Bhamidipaty made an impressive debut in the tournament, going unbeaten all the way.
Sohyun Park, the 248th-ranked player, proved to be a tough nut for Shrivalli.
However, after losing the first set of their match, she rallied back to secure her fifth consecutive win with a scoreline of 5-7, 6-3, and 7-6 (7-5).
This win proved crucial in helping India seal their playoff spot.
Tough contest
Sahaja Yamalapalli puts up a fight in singles match
In the second singles match, Sahaja Yamalapalli took on Dayeon Back.
Despite early setbacks in both sets, Sahaja showed remarkable determination and resilience.
She battled back from a 1-5 deficit in the second set but ultimately fell short, losing 3-6, 4-6.
This loss brought the overall score to 1-1, leaving everything on the doubles match for India's playoff qualification.
Final showdown
Experienced duo secure India's victory in doubles match
The experienced doubles pair of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare delivered a crucial victory for India in the important match against Sohyun Park and Dabin Kim.
Displaying excellent coordination and understanding, the Indian duo skillfully secured a straight-set win with scores of 6-4, 6-3 in just an hour and 15 minutes.
Their composed and strategic performance sealed India's spot in the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs.