What's the story

India have made it to the playoffs of the prestigious tennis tournament, the Billie Jean King Cup.

The team secured the feat by defeating South Korea 2-1 in their final Asia-Oceania Group 1 match.

Notably, this marks only the second time India have reached this stage, the first being in 2020.

New Zealand finished at the top of the tournament after a 2-1 win over Hong Kong, China in their last fixture.