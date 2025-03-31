What's the story

In a stunning turn of events at the Miami Open, 19-year-old Jakub Mensik made history by beating his idol, Novak Djokovic, in straight sets.

This makes Mensik the first-ever teenager to beat Djokovic in straight sets in a completed tour-level match.

The Czech player claimed his win with scores of 7-6(4), 7-6(4) in the summit clash of the prestigious Masters 1000 event.