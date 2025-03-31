Jakub Mensik sets records with historic win over Novak Djokovic
What's the story
In a stunning turn of events at the Miami Open, 19-year-old Jakub Mensik made history by beating his idol, Novak Djokovic, in straight sets.
This makes Mensik the first-ever teenager to beat Djokovic in straight sets in a completed tour-level match.
The Czech player claimed his win with scores of 7-6(4), 7-6(4) in the summit clash of the prestigious Masters 1000 event.
Unique achievement
Mensik joins exclusive club of Djokovic's teenage conquerors
According to Tennis.com, Mensik's win over Djokovic puts him in an elite company of only five teenagers who have defeated Djokovic in a completed tour-level match.
However, unlike his predecessors, Mensik did it without requiring three sets or retirement.
The other teenage players who have defeated Djokovic in the past are Filip Krajinovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Top-tier success
Mensik's impressive record against top players
Despite his young age, Mensik has already built an impressive record against top-ranked players.
With his latest win over Djokovic, he has now won eight out of his last 11 matches against Top 10 players.
His winning records go even further with three wins out of four matches against Top 5 players. This includes notable victories over Andrey Rublev and Djokovic.
Feats
Other notable feats attained by Mensik
As per Opta, Mensik has become the lowest-ranked player (54th) to win the Miami Open men's singles title.
Mensik is also the second teenager ranked outside the ATP's top 20 to win an ATP Masters 1000 event, joining Michael Chang (24th, Toronto 1990).
He is the second player ranked outside the ATP's top 50 to defeat Djokovic in an ATP event final.
Information
Another massive achievement
According to Opta, at 19 years and 199 days, Mensik has become the youngest player to win six-plus tiebreaks at an ATP Masters 1000 event. He overtook Goran Ivanisevic in this regard (22y 49d, Paris 1993).