Who owns highest individual unbeaten score for England in ODIs?
What's the story
England claimed a majestic win over West Indies in the 2nd of the three-match ODI series at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
The hosts successfully chased down 309 after being 93-4 at one stage.
Joe Root starred in England's chase with a record-breaking knock. He slammed an unbeaten 166, now the second-highest individual unbeaten score for England in the format.
Have a look at this list.
#1
Robin Smith: 167* vs Australia, Birmingham, 1993
Former batter Robin Smith tops this elite list for England.
He hammered an unbeaten 167 off 163 balls (17 fours and 3 sixes) against Australia in the 1993 Birmingham ODI.
His knock helped England reach 277-5 in 55 overs. Notably, they were down to 105-4 at one stage.
However, Mark Waugh's ton powered Australia to victory in 53.3 overs.
#2
Joe Root: 166* vs WI, Cardiff, 2025
Root's knock of 166* against WI came off 139 balls. His stunning innings had 21 fours and 2 sixes.
The former England captain broke multiple records. He became England's highest run-scorer in ODI cricket, going past Eoin Morgan.
Root also became the first England player with 1,000 ODI runs against WI.
He also registered his first-ever 150-plus score in the format.
#3
Jos Buttler: 162* vs Netherlands, Amstelveen, 2022
Jos Buttler is the only other batter with a 150-plus unbeaten score for England in ODI cricket.
He hammered a 70-ball 162* as England racked up 498/4 against the Netherlands in the 2022 Amstelveen ODI. This remains the highest team total in ODI history.
Buttler's knock was studded with 7 fours and 14 sixes.
England later won the match by 232 runs.