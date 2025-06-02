What's the story

England claimed a majestic win over West Indies in the 2nd of the three-match ODI series at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

The hosts successfully chased down 309 after being 93-4 at one stage.

Joe Root starred in England's chase with a record-breaking knock. He slammed an unbeaten 166, now the second-highest individual unbeaten score for England in the format.

Have a look at this list.