What's the story

The 2025 Indian Premier League final will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings on June 3, 2025.

The much-anticipated clash will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the home ground of Gujarat Titans.

Neither team has won an IPL title so far, making this a historic opportunity for both.

Notably, Shreyas Iyer could become the first captain to win the IPL title with multiple franchises.