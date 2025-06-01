What's the story

Star England batter Joe Root has slammed his 18th century in ODI cricket.

The former England captain reached the three-figure mark in the 2nd ODI against West Indies at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Root made a statement after England were down to 93-4 while chasing a significant 308. He shared brief stands with Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, and Will Jacks.

Here are the key stats.