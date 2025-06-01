Joe Root sets records with his 18th ODI ton: Stats
Star England batter Joe Root has slammed his 18th century in ODI cricket.
The former England captain reached the three-figure mark in the 2nd ODI against West Indies at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
Root made a statement after England were down to 93-4 while chasing a significant 308. He shared brief stands with Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, and Will Jacks.
Here are the key stats.
Stats
Root goes past Mahela Jayawardene
As mentioned, Root raced his 18th century in ODI cricket. No other Englishman owns even 15 centuries in this regard.
The former also has 42 half-centuries in the 50-over format.
Overall, Root now has 54 hundreds in international cricket, the joint seventh-most with Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene.
The English batter broke a tie with WI legend Brian Lara (53).
Milestone
England's highest wicket-taker in ODIs
Earlier in the innings, Root surpassed Eoin Morgan to become England's highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket.
The star batter went past Morgan's tally of 6,957 runs.
Root is now England's leading run-getter in two formats — Tests and ODIs.
Last month, he became just the fifth batter in Test history to complete 13,000 runs.