What's the story

Yashasvi Jaiswal did well for India A in their 2nd innings of the four-day unofficial Test against England Lions on Monday.

The youngster, who will open for Team India in the upcoming 5-match Test series versus England in England, showed character in a brisk 64-run knock from 60 balls.

He shared a rapid 123-run stand for the opening wicket alongside skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran.