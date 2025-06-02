Yashasvi Jaiswal slams 64 versus England Lions: Key stats
What's the story
Yashasvi Jaiswal did well for India A in their 2nd innings of the four-day unofficial Test against England Lions on Monday.
The youngster, who will open for Team India in the upcoming 5-match Test series versus England in England, showed character in a brisk 64-run knock from 60 balls.
He shared a rapid 123-run stand for the opening wicket alongside skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran.
Knock
Jaiswal makes his presence felt
Jaiswal managed a 55-ball 24 in the 1st innings in India A's score of 557/10 in 125.1 overs.
England Lions responded with 587/10 before handing India A another chance to bat.
On Day 4 of the contest, Jaiswal and Easwaran started well after England's innings concluded.
Jaiswal was on song and hit 8 fours and 2 sixes. He was dismissed by spinner Rehan Ahmed.
Stats
13th fifty for Jaiswal in FC cricket
With scores of 24 and 64, Jaiswal has raced to 3,800 runs in First-Class cricket from 37 matches (67 innings), as per ESPNcricinfo.
Jaiswal averages over 60 in the format. He has now smashed 13 fifties (100s: 13).
Notably, 1,798 of his FC runs have come for India in Test cricket at 52.88.