Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab, Bengal gear up for by-polls; check details
What's the story
The Election Commission has announced bypolls for five assembly seats across four states—Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab, and West Bengal.
The voting will be held on June 19.
The poll body has also revised the voters' list to ensure a clean electoral roll, making it the first time in nearly two decades.
The last special summary revision for a bypoll was in Tamil Nadu in 2006.
Gujarat seats
Gujarat's Kadi and Visavadar seats to hold bypolls
In Gujarat, two assembly seats—Kadi (SC) and Visavadar—will go to the polls.
The Kadi seat was vacated after BJP MLA Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki passed away.
The Visavadar seat was vacated after AAP legislator Bhupatbhai Bhayani resigned from his post and joined the BJP.
The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Jagdish Chavda from Kadi and Gopal Italia from Visavadar.
Kerala seat
Kerala's Nilambur seat to witness by-election
In Kerala, the Nilambur seat will also witness a by-election.
This comes after independent MLA PV Anvar resigned amid political differences with CPI(M) and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
The BJP has fielded Mohan George for this seat, while the TMC has declared former MLA PV Anvar as its candidate.
Punjab seat
Punjab's Ludhiana West seat to hold bypoll
The Ludhiana West seat in Punjab will also go for a bypoll. This is due to the death of Congress MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi.
The AAP has fielded Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, while the Congress has fielded former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, and Shiromani Akali Dal has nominated Parupkar Singh Ghuman.
West Bengal seat
West Bengal's Kaliganj seat to witness bypoll
In West Bengal, the Kaliganj seat will also go for a bypoll. This is due to the death of TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed due to cardiac arrest in February this year.
The Congress has announced Kabil Uddin Shaikh as its candidate, and the CPI(M)-led Left Front has extended support.
BJP has fielded Ashis Ghosh, while the TMC has nominated Alifa Ahmed, daughter of deceased MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed.