Aryna Sabalenka reaches 2025 French Open quarter-finals: Key stats
What's the story
World number one Aryna Sabalenka has advanced to the quarterfinals of the French Open for the third consecutive year.
The top seed defeated 16th-seeded Amanda Anisimova in a hard-fought match on Sunday.
The win was especially sweet for Sabalenka as she had lost five out of seven previous encounters against Anisimova, including a loss at Roland Garros in 2019, where Anisimova went on to reach the semis.
Match details
Sabalenka's journey to the quarterfinals
The match was played on Court Suzanne-Lenglen and lasted for 1 hour and 32 minutes. Sabalenka won in straight sets, with a score of 7-5, 6-3.
The victory came after she had lost to Zheng Qinwen at the Italian Open last month.
In the quarterfinals, Sabalenka will take on China's eighth seed Zheng Qinwen who beat 19th-seeded Liudmila Samsonova earlier today.
Previous matches
Sabalenka's past encounters with Zheng
Sabalenka had a perfect record against Zheng in their first six meetings, including the final of the 2024 Australian Open.
However, Zheng broke that streak last month by defeating Sabalenka on clay at the Italian Open.
The upcoming quarterfinal match will be a rematch of sorts after their recent encounter in Rome.