What's the story

World number one Aryna Sabalenka has advanced to the quarterfinals of the French Open for the third consecutive year.

The top seed defeated 16th-seeded Amanda Anisimova in a hard-fought match on Sunday.

The win was especially sweet for Sabalenka as she had lost five out of seven previous encounters against Anisimova, including a loss at Roland Garros in 2019, where Anisimova went on to reach the semis.