What's the story

Joe Root has gone past Eoin Morgan to become England's highest run-getter in ODIs.

The star batter went past Morgan's tally of 6,957 runs during the 2nd ODI against West Indies in Cardiff.

Root achieved this feat with his 42nd run. Notably, no other English batter has even 5,500 ODI runs.

Meanwhile, Root is now England's top run-getter in both Tests and ODIs.