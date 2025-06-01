Joe Root becomes England's highest run-scorer in ODIs: Key stats
What's the story
Joe Root has gone past Eoin Morgan to become England's highest run-getter in ODIs.
The star batter went past Morgan's tally of 6,957 runs during the 2nd ODI against West Indies in Cardiff.
Root achieved this feat with his 42nd run. Notably, no other English batter has even 5,500 ODI runs.
Meanwhile, Root is now England's top run-getter in both Tests and ODIs.
Career highlights
Root's impressive ODI career
Root's ODI career, which started in 2013, has been nothing short of stellar.
He has gone past Morgan's tally in 179 games as his average of 48-plus is the best among batters with at least 3,000 runs for England.
While he has tallied 17 tons, no other player has even 15 centuries for the nation.
Root's tally also includes 42 fifties (SR: 87-plus).
World Cup stats
Root's World Cup performance
Root was a part of England's 2019 ODI World Cup-winning squad. It was the nation's maiden trophy in the competition.
Meanwhile, in 2023, Root became the first England player to complete 1,000 runs in ODI World Cups.
Having played 26 WC games, the star batter has scored 1,034 runs at 44.95 with the help of three tons and six fifties.
Feat
England's highest run-getter in two formats
As mentioned, Root is now England's leading run-getter in two formats - Tests and ODIs.
Last month, he became just the fifth batter in Test cricket history to complete 13,000 runs.
Root surpassed 13,000 runs (13,006) in his 153rd match. He averages 50.80 with the help of 36 tons and 65 fifties.
The 34-year-old also boasts 893 T20I runs at 35.72 (50s: 5).