What's the story

Oscar Piastri of McLaren has won the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, his fifth victory of the season.

The race was marred by a late safety car and several incidents involving Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Mercedes's George Russell.

Despite a strong three-stop strategy, Verstappen's race took a turn for the worse when he was forced to switch to hard tires due to unavailability of softer ones after Kimi Antonelli's engine failure.