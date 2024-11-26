Summarize Simplifying... In short Cadillac is set to make its debut in Formula 1 in 2026, marking a significant moment in the sport's history as it's the first American entry since Haas in 2016.

It will have its own F1 engines by end of this decade

Cadillac is heading to Formula 1 in 2026

What's the story General Motors's Cadillac will make its debut as the 11th team in the Formula 1 tournament, starting in the 2026 season. This will be a historic milestone, as it will be the first-ever F1 team developed ground-up by a major American automaker. GM has promised to make its own F1 engines by end of this decade, but will initially use a powertrain from a separate team.

Powertrain partnership and leadership changes

The identity of the team delivering Cadillac's first powertrain remains unknown, with Ferrari and Honda as possible options. Earlier, General Motors had tried to enter F1 with the Andretti-Cadillac team. Although Michael Andretti resigned as CEO of Andretti Global to pave the way for GM's 2026 grid entry, his company will still be involved in this venture under new leadership from Dan Towriss.

Andretti's continuing role and infrastructure support

An official F1 press release confirming GM's entry into F1, quotes Towriss as the "CEO of TWG Global's motorsport business," which includes Andretti Global. However, the release doesn't mention Andretti by name. Cadillac has announced that Mario Andretti, the last American F1 champion, will serve as a director on their team's board. The new team plans to leverage its own and Andretti Global's resources for operations across multiple locations in Indiana, North Carolina, Michigan (in US) and Silverstone (UK).

Cadillac's entry marks a significant moment in F1 history

Cadillac's entry into Formula 1 is the first since 2016 when Haas, another American-owned team, joined the grid. General Motors's move marks a new era for American participation in this globally renowned motorsport. As preparations are underway for the 2026 season debut, all eyes will be on how Cadillac performs as a newcomer on the prestigious F1 grid.