Next Article

The motorcycle includes dual-channel ABS to prevent skidding

Honda Sahara 300 adventure goes official: Check features, performance

By Akash Pandey 02:13 pm Mar 31, 202402:13 pm

What's the story Honda has launched the Sahara 300, a new adventure motorcycle, in Brazil. This model is set to replace the popular XRE 300. The Sahara 300 is flex-fuel compatible and features several upgrades from its predecessor. The bike comes in three different versions. Its design takes cues from Honda's international ADV range, including models like the Honda CB500X and the XL750 Transalp.

Design and convenience

The bike offers ground clearance of 220mm

The Sahara 300's design incorporates Dakar rally bike-inspired lines, an LED headlamp, half fairing, and a tall stance. The seat height is set at 855mm, while providing a ground clearance of 220mm. The bike also includes a 5.0-inch digital instrument console, a Type-C charging port, and dual-channel ABS. It comes with a wheel setup of a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear wheel with wire spokes and dual-purpose tires.

Power and performance

It can run on ethanol or petrol

The Sahara 300 is powered by a single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with a single overhead camshaft (SOHC), different from XRE 300's DOHC setup. This engine offers both ethanol and petrol fuel options. It delivers 24.8hp when running on ethanol and 24.2hp on gasoline, with a peak torque of 27Nm. The bike weighs 149kg and features telescopic forks at the front with 245mm of travel and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear with 225mm of travel.

Extras

Pricing and future plans for Sahara 300

It is available in three versions—Standard, Rally, and Adventure—with prices starting at 27,090 Brazilian Real (around Rs. 4.50 lakh) for the Standard variant. As of now, it is uncertain if Honda plans to introduce the Sahara 300 in markets outside Brazil and South America. However, reports suggest that the company is developing a unique adventure bike for the Indian market based on the CB350 platform.