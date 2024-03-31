Next Article

Bentley's inaugural EV will be a completely new model, based on Volkswagen's PPE architecture

Bentley delays launch of first electric vehicle to 2026

By Mudit Dube 10:16 am Mar 31, 202410:16 am

What's the story Bentley has announced a delay in the launch of its first electric vehicle (EV), initially slated for 2025 under its Beyond100 initiative. The luxury automaker is now aiming for a 2026 debut, with worldwide shipments beginning later that year. The postponement is intended to allow further enhancement of the V8 plug-in hybrid system for Bentley's upcoming hybrid vehicle lineup.

EV design

Bentley's first EV to utilize Volkswagen's PPE architecture

Bentley has confirmed that its inaugural electric vehicle will be a completely new model, based on Volkswagen's PPE architecture. Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark has stated that replacing the Bentayga SUV with a new model for their first EV would be risky. The first EV will be manufactured at Bentley's Crewe plant, following a $2.5 billion investment into the facility and a decade-long research and development plan focused on sustainability.

Tech advancements

Bentley to advance autonomous technology amid EV delay

The delay in the PPE program has led to Bentley postponing its EV debut, but this period will be used to further develop autonomous technologies. These include an updated low-speed driving assistant and a wheel-curb avoidance system. Additionally, Bentley plans to introduce a new high-performance plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) equipped with a V8 engine, replacing the now-discontinued W12.

Model upgrades

Bentley reveals upcoming upgrades to current models

Bentley has also disclosed forthcoming enhancements to the Continental GT, GTC, and Flying Spur later this year. The automaker's V8 and W12 engines are set to be replaced by new hybrid units in the future. However, the Bentley Bentayga will retain its 550hp, 4.0-liter V8 engine option until 2026, while the V6 PHEV lineup will also continue.