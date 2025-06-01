What's the story

Iga Swiatek has reached the quarter-finals of the 2025 French Open by beating Elena Rybakina in three sets on Sunday.

Swiatek was beaten 6-1 in the first set. However, she rallied back and claimed the 2nd set 6-3. The third set which was closely fought, saw Swiatek prevail 7-5 in the end.

The match at Court Philippe-Chatrier was a stunning affair between two heavyweights.