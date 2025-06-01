Iga Swiatek maintains 25-match winning streak at French Open: Stats
What's the story
Iga Swiatek has reached the quarter-finals of the 2025 French Open by beating Elena Rybakina in three sets on Sunday.
Swiatek was beaten 6-1 in the first set. However, she rallied back and claimed the 2nd set 6-3. The third set which was closely fought, saw Swiatek prevail 7-5 in the end.
The match at Court Philippe-Chatrier was a stunning affair between two heavyweights.
Information
25th win on the bounce for Swiatek
Swiatek won her 25th match on the trot at Roland Garros. Notably, 5th seed Swiatek won each of the last three women's singles title here in Paris.
Numbers
39-2 win-loss record at Roland Garros
Swiatek, who is a four-time winner of the Roland Garros crown, has extended her win-loss tally here to 39-2. She has now reached the quarters in Paris for the 6th successive season.
Overall, Swiatek has raced to a win-loss record of 92-19 at Grand Slams. She is chasing a 6th Slam title, including 5 at Roland Garros.
Details
Match stats and H2H record
Rybakina doled out 3 aces compared to Swiatek's two. In terms of double faults, Swiatek committed 7 as compared to Rybakina's three.
Swiatek had a 63% win on the 1st serve and a 58% win on the 2nd. She converted 4/8 break points. She clocked 33 winners.
In terms of the H2H record, Swiatek now owns a 5-4 win-loss record over Rybakina.
Do you know?
In elite company!
As per Opta, Swiatek is the fifth player in the Open Era to win 25+ consecutive singles matches at Roland Garros after Rafael Nadal, Chris Evert, Bjorn Borg and Monica Seles.