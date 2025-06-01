What's the story

Spinner Adil Rashid was the pick of England's bowlers in the 2nd ODI against West Indies at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Rashid took four wickets as the Windies were bowled out for 308 in 47.4 overs.

As per ESPNcricinfo, this was the 12th instance of the Englishman taking four-plus wickets in ODI cricket. His tally includes 10 four-fers.

Here are the key stats.