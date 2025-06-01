England's Adil Rashid records his 10th ODI four-fer: Key stats
What's the story
Spinner Adil Rashid was the pick of England's bowlers in the 2nd ODI against West Indies at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
Rashid took four wickets as the Windies were bowled out for 308 in 47.4 overs.
As per ESPNcricinfo, this was the 12th instance of the Englishman taking four-plus wickets in ODI cricket. His tally includes 10 four-fers.
Here are the key stats.
Spell
Rashid gets key scalps
The Windies innings saw a 141-run second-wicket stand between Brandon King and Keacy Carty. This was after Jewel Andrew departed early.
Rashid broke the stand in the 26th over, dismissing King.
The English spinner then produced another crucial breakthrough in the form of Shimron Hetmyer. He dismissed Gudakesh Motie and Alzarri Joseph at the backend.
Rashid conceded 63 runs in 10 overs.
Milestone
Rashid joins these names
As mentioned, Rashid has now taken four-plus wickets 12 times in ODI cricket, now the joint third-most for England with Darren Gough.
The duo is only behind Chris Woakes (14) and James Anderson (13).
Rashid's tally includes 10 four-fers and 2 fifers.
Notably, only one England bowler has taken more than 2 five-wicket hauls in the format — Woakes (3).
Career
Over 220 wickets in ODIs
The series opener against WI marked Rashid's 150th ODI.
In 151 ODIs, the star spinner has raced to 221 wickets at an average of 32.44. His economy rate reads 5.65.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid is one of only three England players with 200-plus wickets in the format. He is behind Anderson (269) and Gough (234) on this list.
Record
Rashid surpasses Graeme Swann
Rashid has unlocked another significant achievement. He is now England's highest wicket-taker among spinners in international cricket.
Rashid surpassed legend Graeme Swann, who finished with 410 wickets across formats.
In 294 internationals, the former now owns 412 wickets at 30.94.
With 131 scalps, Rashid is the highest wicket-taker for England in T20Is.
Notably, Anderson leads the overall list of international wickets for England (991).