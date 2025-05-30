Here's how RCB have fared in IPL finals
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have stormed into the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
The team crushed Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur on Thursday.
Notably, RCB have qualified for their fourth IPL final. They had previously reached the summit clashes in 2009, 2011, and 2016.
Here we decode how they fared in previous IPL finals.
#1
Narrow defeat vs Deccan Chargers, 2009
RCB seemed poised to clinch their maiden IPL title in 2009.
They restricted the now-defunct Deccan Chargers to just 143/6 while bowling first in Johannesburg.
Skipper Anil Kumble led the show with figures worth 4/16. Herschelle Gibbs (53*) stood out for the Chargers.
In response, RCB lost wickets at regular intervals and eventually fell short (137/9).
Roelof van der Merwe (32) and Ross Taylor (27) made decent efforts with the bat.
#2
Humiliation vs CSK, 2011
RCB were humilated by a strong Chennai Super Kings unit in the 2011 IPL final in Chennai.
CSK's openers Michael Hussey (63) and Murali Vijay (95) added 159 runs together as they compiled a stiff total of 205/5.
RCB in reply, could only manage 147/8 as Ravichandran Ashwin finished with a crucial 3/16 from his four overs.
Virat Kohli (35) and Saurabh Tiwary (42*) were RCB's top scorers as they never really looked in the hunt.
#3
The heart-break vs SRH, 2016
Kohli enjoyed a record-breaking 973-run season in IPL 2016 as the trophy seemed destined to enter RCB's cabinet.
However, Sunrisers Hyderabad's stellar show in the final resulted in yet another heart-break for the Challengers.
David Warner's 38-ball 68) and Ben Cutting's famous 15-ball 39* bolstered SRH's total to 208/7 while batting first in Chennai.
In reply, RCB openers Chris Gayle (76) and Kohli (54) added 114 runs.
The Hyderabad bowlers, however, made a stunning comeback and restricted RCB to 200/7.