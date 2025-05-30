What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have stormed into the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The team crushed Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur on Thursday.

Notably, RCB have qualified for their fourth IPL final. They had previously reached the summit clashes in 2009, 2011, and 2016.

Here we decode how they fared in previous IPL finals.