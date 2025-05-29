What's the story

Star England spinner Adil Rashid has scripted history by featuring in 150 ODIs.

The 1st ODI between England and West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham, marks this feat for the wrist-spinner.

Rashid, who has been a prolific wicket-taker in white-ball cricket, is the ninth player to play 150 ODIs for England.

He currently has 215 wickets to his name.

Here are the key stats.