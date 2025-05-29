England's Adil Rashid features in his 150th ODI: Key stats
What's the story
Star England spinner Adil Rashid has scripted history by featuring in 150 ODIs.
The 1st ODI between England and West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham, marks this feat for the wrist-spinner.
Rashid, who has been a prolific wicket-taker in white-ball cricket, is the ninth player to play 150 ODIs for England.
He currently has 215 wickets to his name.
Here are the key stats.
Milestone
Rashid joins these names
As mentioned, Rashid has become the ninth player with 150 ODI caps for England.
He is only behind Eoin Morgan (225), Paul Collingwood (197), James Anderson (194), Jos Buttler (188), Joe Root (178), Alec Stewart (170), Ian Bell (161), and Darren Gough (158) in terms of ODIs played for England.
Rashid has also played 19 Tests and 124 T20Is.
Wickets
Over 200 wickets in ODIs
In a career spanning 16 years, Rashid has snapped up 215 wickets at an average of 32.82 in ODIs. His economy rate reads 5.63.
Rashid is one of only three England players with 200-plus wickets in the format. He is behind Anderson (269) and Gough (234).
Rashid also has 2 five-wicket hauls and 9 four-fers to his name.
Information
Best bowling returns for Rashid
Rashid's best bowling returns came in 2017, during the Bristol ODI against Ireland. He took five wickets for 27 runs in eight overs as Ireland perished for 126. England later won by seven wickets (with 180 balls remaining).