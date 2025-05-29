IPL 2025 Eliminator, GT vs MI: Preview and stats
What's the story
Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians are set to lock horns in the Eliminator of IPL 2025 on May 30.
While the team that wins this match will make it to the second qualifier, the losing team will be eliminated.
At the end of the league stage, GT ended up third with nine wins, with MI finishing behind them with eight wins.
Here's the preview.
Pitch analysis
Mullanpur pitch: A high-scoring venue
The Mullanpur Cricket Stadium will host the impending clash. It has been a high-scoring venue this season.
In the first two matches, three totals went past the 200-run mark.
Meanwhile, the temperature is expected to hover around 30°C with no rain forecast.
Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website (7:30pm IST).
H2h record
Titans lead head-to-head record
So far, GT have had the upper hand in seven clashes against MI in IPL history. While the Titans have won five, MI own two wins.
Both the teams have already clashed twice in IPL 2025.
Gill 's team won by 36 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium. MI lost in the reverse fixture too, at the Wankhede Stadium, by three wickets (DLS).
Team performance
A season of contrasts
The two teams have had contrasting seasons so far.
GT won six of their first games, with the five-time champions losing four of their first five.
However, MI went on an impressive six-match unbeaten streak in the middle phase of the tournament.
After reaching the playoffs, the Titans lost both their matches. Therefore, they missed Qualifier 1.
Combinations
Both sides require alterations
It is worth noting that Jos Buttler is no longer a part of GT. He has joined the England side for the ODI series against West Indies.
Therefore, Kusal Mendis may get a chance in his place.
On the other hand, MI's key players Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, and Corbin Bosch have joined their respective national teams.
Jonny Bairstow and Charith Aslanka could thereby enter MI's XI.
Probable XIs
Probable XIs and impact subs
GT (Probable XI): Shubman Gill (captain), Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.
MI (Probable XI): Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma, Charith Aslanka, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Naman Dheer, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah.
Impact subs: Sai Sudharsan (GT) and Karn Sharma (MI).
Stats
A look at top performers
GT's Sudarshan is the current Orange Cap holder with 679 runs in 14 innings 52.23. His tally includes a strike rate of 155.37, a century, and five half-centuries.
MI's Suryakumar isn't too far behind, having scored 640 runs in 14 innings at an average of 71.11 and a strike rate of 167.97.
Meanwhile, GT's Prasidh eyes the Purple Cap. He owns 23 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 18.91.
MI's Boult has taken 19 wickets in 14 matches.