Australia, South Africa A teams set to tour India: Details
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the 2025 home season.
As per the same, the senior women's team will host Australia for three ODIs, starting September 14 in Chennai.
Prior to this, Harmanpreet Kaur's side will travel to England for five WT20Is and three WODIs as a lead-up to the World Cup this year.
Here are further details.
Upcoming series
India A men's team to host Australia and South Africa
In addition to this, Australia and South Africa will also travel to face India A in two multi-format men's series, starting mid-September.
Notably, the newly inaugurated BCCI's Centre of Excellence (COE) will play host to two Unofficial Tests against South Africa.
Meanwhile, Australia A will feature in two Unofficial four-day games in Lucknow.
Information
Australia Women's tour of India
India and Australia will clash in three WODIs on September 14 (Sunday), 17 (Wednesday), and 20 (Saturday). Chennai will host each of the three matches, set to start at 1:30pm IST.
Tours
Australia A Men's tour of India
1st Unofficial Test: September 16-19, Lucknow.
2nd Unofficial Test: September 23-26, Lucknow.
1st ODI: September 30, Kanpur.
2nd ODI: October 3, Kanpur.
3rd ODI: October 5, Kanpur.
Tour
South Africa A Men's tour of India
1st Unofficial Test: October 30 - November 2, BCCI Centre of Excellence.
2nd Unofficial Test: November 6-9, BCCI Centre of Excellence.
1st ODI: November 13, M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
2nd ODI: November 16, M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
3rd ODI: November 19, M Chinnaswamy Stadium.