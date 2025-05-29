What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the 2025 home season.

As per the same, the senior women's team will host Australia for three ODIs, starting September 14 in Chennai.

Prior to this, Harmanpreet Kaur's side will travel to England for five WT20Is and three WODIs as a lead-up to the World Cup this year.

Here are further details.