What's the story

Star pacer Hasan Ali produced a match-winning spell of 5/30 as Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 37 runs in the 1st T20I in Lahore.

Pakistan scored 201/7 in 20 overs, riding on Salman Agha's fifty. In response, Hasan led the charge as Bangladesh folded for a dismal 164 runs in 19.2 overs.

He became the fourth Pakistan player with a T20I fifer. Here's the list.