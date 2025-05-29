A look at Pakistan bowlers with fifers in T20I cricket
What's the story
Star pacer Hasan Ali produced a match-winning spell of 5/30 as Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 37 runs in the 1st T20I in Lahore.
Pakistan scored 201/7 in 20 overs, riding on Salman Agha's fifty. In response, Hasan led the charge as Bangladesh folded for a dismal 164 runs in 19.2 overs.
He became the fourth Pakistan player with a T20I fifer. Here's the list.
#1
Umar Gul: 2 fifers
As per ESPNcricinfo, former bowler Umar Gul remains the only player with multiple five-wicket hauls for Pakistan in T20I cricket.
His maiden fifer came against New Zealand in the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup. Gul's 5/6 are the best figures for a Pakistan bowler in the tournament.
Four years later, Gul claimed exactly the same returns (5/6) against South Africa in Centurion.
#2
Imad Wasim: 5/14 vs WI, Dubai, 2016
In 2016, spinner Imad Wasim became only the second Pakistan bowler with a fifer in T20I cricket.
He returned figures worth 5/14 as Pakistan beat the West Indies in Dubai.
With Wasim's exploits, the hosts bowled WI out for a mere 115 in 19.5 overs.
It was a comfortable run-chase for Pakistan, who won by nine wickets.
#3
Sufiyan Muqeem: 5/3 vs Zimbabwe, Bulawayo, 2024
Last year, Pakistan spinner Sufiyan Muqeem entered the record books with an incredible fifer.
He took five wickets for just three runs in 2.4 overs as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 57 in Bulawayo.
As per ESPNcricinfo, these are the best bowling figures for a Pakistan bowler in the format.
Pakistan later completed the run-chase in just 5.3 overs.
Information
Hasan Ali: 5/30 vs Bangladesh, Lahore, 2025
As mentioned, Hasan Ali is the latest entrant on this elite list. He bowled 3.2 overs for his 30 runs and five wickets against Bangladesh in Lahore. As per ESPNcricinfo, Hasan became the fifth bowler with five-plus wickets versus Bangladesh in the 20-over format.