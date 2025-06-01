Shai Hope slams his sixth 50-plus score vs England (ODIs)
What's the story
West Indies ODI captain Shai Hope scored a vital 78 against England in the second ODI against England at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.
Hope was brilliant in the middle and end overs as WI finished at 308/10.
This was his sixth 50-plus score against England in ODIs as he went past 700 runs against them.
Let's decode his stats.
Match details
Hope shows his mettle once again
WI were well placed at 147/2 when Hope arrived.
The WI skipper joined forces with centurion Keacy Carty (103) as the duo added 58 runs and took WI past 200.
Hope continued the good work even after Carty's departure.
He found another potent partner in Justin Greaves (22), with who Hope added 46 runs and completed his fifty during the course.
Hope went down as the last batter as Saqib Mahmood trapped him.
Career milestones
A look at his stellar ODI stats
Hope made 78 off just 66 balls, smoking four boundaries and as many sixes.
With his latest fifty, Hope has raced to 5,672 runs in ODIs with an impressive average of 49.75.
He now has a total of 28 fifties and 17 centuries to his name.
This was his fourth half-century versus the Three Lions as the tally includes two tons as well.
Playing his 22nd ODI against the England side, Hope has raced to 750 runs at 44.11.