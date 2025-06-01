Keacy Carty slams his third ODI hundred in four innings
What's the story
West Indies sensation Keacy Carty continues his stellar run in ODI cricket.
He slammed a fiery hundred in the second ODI against England at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.
Carty steadied the ship for WI with a 141-run stand with opener Brandon King (59).
Meanwhile, this was Carty's third ODI hundred in four innings. Overall, the batter slammed his fourth hundred in the format.
He eventually departed for 103 as this was his second hundred versus England.
Knock
Another fine hand from Carty
WI, who were asked to bat first, lost young opener Jewel Andrew (0) in the very second over.
Carty arrived thereafter and did the rescue work with King. Both batters showcased great intent to push England on the back foot.
Meanwhile, Carty became even more aggressive after completing his fifty.
He continued the good work alongside skipper Shai Hope after King's departure. The duo added 58 runs before Carty fell to Will Jacks.
Milestone achievement
Carty's debut and ODI career
Carty, whose 105-ball 103 was laced with 13 fours, made his international debut on May 31, 2022, in an ODI against the Netherlands.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he became the first player born in Saint Martin/Sint Maarten to play for the West Indies.
His latest hundred has taken his tally to 1,403 runs from 36 ODI games at a sensational average of 50.11.
The tally now includes five fifties and four centuries. His strike rate is 82.72.
Form
Three hundreds in four innings
Carty smashed back-to-back ODI centuries in the series against Ireland last month.
While he made 102 off 109 balls in the second ODI, Carty was even more lethal in the final game, hammering a 142-ball 170.
The batter could only manage 22 runs in the opener of the ongoing series. However, he has bounced back in great style.
Meanwhile, in eight ODIs versus England, Carty has accumulated 409 runs at 68.16. This was his second hundred against them (50s: 2).