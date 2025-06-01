What's the story

﻿West Indies sensation Keacy Carty continues his stellar run in ODI cricket.

He slammed a fiery hundred in the second ODI against England at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Carty steadied the ship for WI with a 141-run stand with opener Brandon King (59).

Meanwhile, this was Carty's third ODI hundred in four innings. Overall, the batter slammed his fourth hundred in the format.

He eventually departed for 103 as this was his second hundred versus England.