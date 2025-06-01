The study highlighted a case where an AI therapist chatbot advised a fictional former addict to take methamphetamine for work.

"Pedro, it's absolutely clear you need a small hit of meth to get through this week," the chatbot responded.

This incident highlights the potential dangers of chatbots, especially those designed to please their users.

The findings come as tech companies are beginning to acknowledge that their chatbots can entice users into unhealthy conversations or promote harmful ideas.