Bengaluru: Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' faces threats from pro-Kannada group
What's the story
The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), a pro-Kannada organization, has warned theater owners in Bengaluru against screening Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Thug Life, reported ANI.
The warning comes after Haasan made a statement at a recent promotional event in Chennai, saying, "Kannada is born out of Tamil."
This statement sparked widespread protests across Karnataka, with many activists demanding a statewide ban on the film.
Protests escalate
'Thug Life' release threatened amid protests
Protests erupted on Sunday outside of Victory Cinema in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya, with KRV members demanding a statewide ban on Thug Life.
Led by Praveen Shetty, the protesters threatened theater authorities, asking not to screen the film.
Speaking to ANI, Shetty said, "Kamal Haasan has disrespected Kannada. We've informed the management of Victory Cinema that this film cannot be allowed to release here."
"If the film is released, the government will be held responsible for any untoward incidents that follow."
Ban imposed
'Thug Life' release banned by Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce
In the wake of protests, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has banned the release of Thug Life in Karnataka, per ANI.
Sa Ra Govindu, a representative of KFCC, said they decided to ban the film's release as Haasan has not yet apologized for hurting Kannada people's sentiments.
"When there is pressure, I have to do. Even Karnataka Rakshana Vedike were present; whatever they say, we should do it," he said.
Standoff continues
Haasan refuses to apologize amid mounting pressure
Despite the mounting pressure, Haasan has refused to apologize.
He spoke to reporters outside the DMK headquarters in Chennai and said, "This is a democracy. I believe in law and justice. My affection for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala is genuine—no one with good intentions would doubt that."
"I've been threatened earlier too, and if I am wrong, I would apologize, if I'm not, I won't."
Statement
Haasan's statement that started the controversy
At a recent event, Haasan had said, "Uyire Urave Tamizhe," meaning, "My life and my family is Tamil language."
Addressing Kannada actor Shivarajkumar, Haasan added, "Actor Shivarajkumar is my family living in another state...Your language was born out of Tamil. So, you are included in that line."
Reacting to his remarks, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday, "Kannada has a long-standing history. Poor Kamal Haasan, he is unaware of it."
Film details
'Thug Life' directed by Mani Ratnam
Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, stars Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR in lead roles alongside Hassan.
It also features Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sanya Malhotra (cameo), among others, and features music by AR Rahman.
The film's pan-India release has been overshadowed by the controversy over the star's remarks on the Kannada language.
It releases on June 5.