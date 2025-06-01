Protests erupted on Sunday outside of Victory Cinema in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya, with KRV members demanding a statewide ban on Thug Life.

Led by Praveen Shetty, the protesters threatened theater authorities, asking not to screen the film.

Speaking to ANI, Shetty said, "Kamal Haasan has disrespected Kannada. We've informed the management of Victory Cinema that this film cannot be allowed to release here."

"If the film is released, the government will be held responsible for any untoward incidents that follow."