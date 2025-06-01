Rohit Shetty's team denies reports of horror film with Nushrratt
What's the story
Rohit Shetty's team has released a statement denying claims that he is making a horror film with actor Nushrratt Bharuccha and director E Niwas.
To note, earlier on Sunday, Mid-Day reported that Shetty is venturing into the supernatural genre with Bharuccha.
However, his production house has now clarified that these reports are "completely false and baseless."
Official statement
Shetty's team requests media to verify news before publishing
As per News18, the official statement from Shetty's production house read, "A story is doing the rounds claiming that Rohit Shetty is working on a horror film with Nushrratt Bharuccha and E Niwas. This news is completely false and baseless."
"We request the media to kindly reach out to us for verification before rehashing or publishing any stories related to Rohit Shetty or his production house to avoid circulation of inaccurate news," it added.
Genre exploration
Earlier reports suggested Shetty's interest in horror genre
Earlier, it was reported that Shetty has been interested in the horror genre for a while now, and Bharuccha will lead this raw and gritty film.
The report also claimed that the film revolves around a woman dealing with supernatural elements connected to a long-buried secret.
Recent success
Shetty's last film, 'Singham Again,' was a huge success
Meanwhile, Shetty's last directorial venture, Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, was a massive hit.
The Diwali release also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.
It managed to go head-to-head with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office.
He is next working on a cop drama with John Abraham.