Rohit Shetty to produce horror film starring Nushrratt Bharuccha: Report
What's the story
Rohit Shetty, known for his high-octane action and comedy films, is venturing into the horror genre.
He will be producing a new horror film starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, reported Mid-Day.
The project marks a significant shift from Shetty's popular action-packed blockbusters.
Casting choice
Bharuccha was the first choice for the project
An industry insider revealed that Shetty had been considering a horror film for over a year.
"He's always been drawn to stories that evoke strong emotional reactions, and horror can be just as visceral as action. Nushrratt was his first choice," the source told the portal.
They added, "Her performance in Chhorii showed she can carry a horror plot with both vulnerability and strength."
Direction details
E Niwas to direct the yet-untitled horror film
Shetty has roped in E Niwas to direct the untitled project.
The insider said, "E Niwas brings a gritty lens that will keep the horror raw and unsettling, which is exactly what Rohit wants."
Currently in pre-production, the film revolves around a woman dealing with supernatural elements connected to a long-buried secret, reported the outlet.
The source added that script revisions and casting are still underway.
Production timeline
Film to go on floors later this year
The film is expected to start shooting later this year, once the actors and the filmmaker can coordinate their schedules.
The source also said that Shetty's team is currently working on finalizing the script and casting choices for the project.
Bharuccha was last seen in Chhorii 2, a sequel to her 2021 horror film Chhorii.