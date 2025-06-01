'The RIP': Ben Affleck's Netflix film releases on this date
What's the story
Netflix has announced the release date for its upcoming crime thriller, The RIP, starring Hollywood actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.
The film will premiere on January 16, 2026.
The announcement was made during the Tudum event on Saturday (local time), where a teaser was also unveiled.
However, it was only shown to the audience at the event and is not yet available online.
Film details
'The RIP' plot revolves around Miami cops and trust issues
Written and directed by Joe Carnahan, The RIP is produced by Artists Equity.
The film tells the story of a group of Miami police officers whose trust begins to erode after they stumble upon millions in cash in an abandoned stash house.
As news of their discovery spreads, their loyalty to each other is put to the test.
Career highlights
'The RIP' marks another collaboration between Damon and Affleck
The RIP is another project from Artists Equity, the production company founded by Damon and Affleck in November 2022.
The company's first film, Air, was released to critical acclaim and commercial success in spring 2023.
It has since produced Amazon MGM Studios's documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told and Small Things Like These, which opened this year's Berlin Film Festival.
Cast details
'The RIP' features Teyana Taylor and Sasha Calle
Alongside Damon and Affleck, The RIP also stars Teyana Taylor and Sasha Calle.
Artists Equity's recent releases include Apple's The Instigators starring Damon.
The company's latest film, The Accountant 2, featuring Affleck, has just surpassed the $100 million mark at the global box office.
They also recently released the documentary Kiss The Future, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival.