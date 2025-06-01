Netflix drops 'Wednesday' S02 footage; confirms Lady Gaga's cameo
What's the story
Netflix has dropped the first six minutes of the first episode of Wednesday Season 2!
The streamer also confirmed that Lady Gaga will be making a guest appearance in the upcoming season.
The announcement was made during the streamer's Tudum 2025 live event on Saturday (local time), where Gaga also performed.
The news comes as a pleasant surprise to fans after Gaga's song Bloody Mary became viral due to Jenna Ortega's character's peculiar dance scene.
First 6 minutes
What did the footage reveal?
Wednesday (Ortega) is seen on the hunt for the Kansas City Scalper. In the first shot, the titular character is tied up to a chair with blood coming out of her eyes.
Wednesday explains through a voiceover how she ended up in this dangerous situation and explains her plan to nab the creepy killer.
The footage ends with her taking down the killer.
Twitter Post
First 6 minutes of 'Wednesday' S02
Make yourself uncomfortable.— Netflix (@netflix) June 1, 2025
Here’s the first 6 minutes of Wednesday Season 2. #TUDUMpic.twitter.com/HiNnS12Jdx
Teaser insights
Netflix had earlier revealed an intriguing teaser
Earlier, Netflix had released a teaser trailer for Wednesday Season 2 in April.
The clip featured Ortega's character humorously unloading her weapons at an airport security checkpoint as she tries to board the plane.
In another scene, she quips about returning to Nevermore, saying it feels like "returning to the scene of the crime."
The series will be split into two parts, with Part 1 premiering on August 6 and Part 2 on September 3.
Cast details
'Wednesday' Season 2: New and returning cast members
The second season of Wednesday will see the return of Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzman as Gomez, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester.
New faces include Steve Buscemi as Principal Dort, Billie Piper as Isadora Capri, Christopher Lloyd as Professor Orloff, Thandiwe Newton as Dr. Rachael Fairburn, and Heather Matarazzo as Judi.