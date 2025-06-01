What's the story

Netflix has dropped the first six minutes of the first episode of Wednesday Season 2!

The streamer also confirmed that Lady Gaga will be making a guest appearance in the upcoming season.

The announcement was made during the streamer's Tudum 2025 live event on Saturday (local time), where Gaga also performed.

The news comes as a pleasant surprise to fans after Gaga's song Bloody Mary became viral due to Jenna Ortega's character's peculiar dance scene.