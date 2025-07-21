Viral Coldplay concert couple now stars in retro-style video game

The couple who went viral for their reaction to being caught cuddling on a jumbotron at a Coldplay concert has now become the star of a video game. The game, named "Coldplay Canoodlers," is inspired by retro 16-bit titles. It was created by Jonathan Mann, who said on X that players, acting as camera operators, must find the "CEO and HR lady canoodling" in the game.

Concert incident Caught on jumbotron during Coldplay concert At a Coldplay concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, a man and woman were caught on camera cuddling to the music. Their shocked reaction was so dramatic that Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin commented from the stage. "Oh, look at these two. Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy," he joked. The footage went viral after being shared by a TikTok user.

Twitter Post '10 points every time you find them' i vibe coded a little game called Coldplay Canoodlers



you're the camera operator and you have to find the CEO and HR lady canoodling



10 points every time you find them



👇link pic.twitter.com/aA6e1R5aGJ — 17 years of song a day (@songadaymann) July 18, 2025

Identification Who were the couple? Internet users quickly identified the couple as Andy Byron, CEO of software start-up Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company's chief people officer overseeing human resources. Following this revelation, Astronomer launched an investigation and put Byron on leave. On Saturday afternoon, the company announced that he had resigned and his resignation was accepted by the board of directors.

Company response Astronomer's statement v/s memes Astronomer issued a statement on LinkedIn, saying, "Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met." The incident has sparked a lot of reactions online. Many people are recreating the couple's snuggle-and-duck routine and giving tips on how to react if caught in such an embarrassing situation.